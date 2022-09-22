Apple A16 Bionic
Apple A16 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 7, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Everest at 3460 MHz and 4 cores Sawtooth at 2020 MHz.
CPU Performance
99
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
100
NanoReview Score
100
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Apple A16 Bionic
981197
|CPU
|246572
|GPU
|408723
|Memory
|176151
|UX
|146701
|Total score
|981197
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1897
Multi-Core Score
5288
Smartphones
|Phones with A16 Bionic
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|973693
|2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|971250
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the A16 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|32 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Execution units
|6
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2796 x 1290
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship