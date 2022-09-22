Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A16 Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 7, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Everest at 3460 MHz and 4 cores Sawtooth at 2020 MHz.

CPU Performance
99
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
100
NanoReview Score
100

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Apple A16 Bionic
981197
CPU 246572
GPU 408723
Memory 176151
UX 146701
Total score 981197
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1897
Multi-Core Score
5288

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with A16 BionicAnTuTu v9
1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro973693
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max971250

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A16 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 6
Frequency 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L1 cache 256 KB
L2 cache 32 MB
Process 4 nanometers
Transistor count 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU
Execution units 6

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2796 x 1290
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2022
Class Flagship

Comments

Avatar
Aj80 22 September 2022 03:56
May I know where this info comes from? L2 cache 32 MB?
+6 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 25 September 2022 10:47
Wikipedia says tha A16 get 32 MB of L2 shared cache.
+4 Reply
Avatar
iPhone gang 16 September 2022 07:22
Apple just widened its lead in the chipset race! 😅😂 The performance is even too much for mobile gaming.. damn
+24 Reply
Avatar
AAPL420 20 September 2022 08:12
Why do you care? I'm still on Apple A9 and do everything I do every day. One of these days people won't even have money to buy anymore. The only thing good about Apple is the stock.
+16 Reply
Avatar
Android Gang 23 September 2022 10:25
Still, Android is much better when comparing price to performance with so much variety. Android has something for everyone, for the rich and for the poor. Android is the King of Mobile System. Just like Windows is the King of Desktop System. Just some of the similar in performance mobile processor build for Android Device are MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Dimensity 9000, Exynos 2200, Snapdragon 888 and so many more coming.
+10 Reply
Avatar
Nabil 26 September 2022 02:35
The GPU is still weaker than 8+ gen 1. Blame android for couldn't utilize its raw power.
0 Reply
Avatar
Zhinazhu 10 September 2022 05:26
TSMC's 3nm A17/A18 may be a better choice.
+31 Reply
Avatar
Akame 09 September 2022 19:45
iPhone 14 Pro geekbench 5 scores: 1887 single-core 5455 multi-core https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/17141095
+55 Reply
