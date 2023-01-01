Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A17 Pro vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3460 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1438K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A17 Pro
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A17 Pro +9%
1568646
A16 Bionic
1438503
CPU 373446 365046
GPU 579682 460373
Memory 283791 217105
UX 341416 397949
Total score 1568646 1438503
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +12%
2934
A16 Bionic
2625
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +9%
7374
A16 Bionic
6793
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec 236.7 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec 156.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec 162.1 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec 155.8 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec 207.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec 26.5 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec 77.6 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec 6.85 Mpixels/sec
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A17 Pro
n/a
A16 Bionic
9851
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Score - 9851

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz – 		2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3780 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 16 MB 16 MB
Process 3 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion 16 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units 128 128
Total shaders 768 640
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops 1789.4 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1V02 APL1W10

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
424 (69.5%)
186 (30.5%)
Total votes: 610

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and A17 Pro, or ask any questions
