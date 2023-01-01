A17 Pro vs A16 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3460 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1438K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|373446
|365046
|GPU
|579682
|460373
|Memory
|283791
|217105
|UX
|341416
|397949
|Total score
|1568646
|1438503
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +12%
2934
2625
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +9%
7374
6793
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|236.7 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|156.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|162.1 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|155.8 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|207.5 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|26.5 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|77.6 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
|6.85 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|58 FPS
|Score
|-
|9851
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|16 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|5
|Shading units
|128
|128
|Total shaders
|768
|640
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|1789.4 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02
|APL1W10
