Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 268K
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|81885
|GPU
|156380
|48510
|Memory
|88425
|64789
|UX
|123709
|71783
|Total score
|532612
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +108%
777
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +81%
2831
1568
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|2465
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
