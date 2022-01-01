Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Dimensity 1300

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Dimensity 1300
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (31.4 against 25.6 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 163562 -
GPU 166187 -
Memory 94470 -
UX 124621 -
Total score 549901 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 64%
Graphics test 15 FPS 27 FPS
Score 2641 4603

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 31.4 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325-AE -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (62.5%)
6 (37.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 920
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish