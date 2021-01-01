Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 681K vs 516K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 189629 -
GPU 239863 -
Memory 105344 -
UX 142979 -
Total score 681480 516536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

