Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 681K vs 516K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|-
|GPU
|239863
|-
|Memory
|105344
|-
|UX
|142979
|-
|Total score
|681480
|516536
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +22%
1003
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +15%
3409
2975
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
