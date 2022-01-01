Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 782G vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 782G vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 782G
VS
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 782G
Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 592K vs 554K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 782G
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 167494 163562
GPU 184099 166187
Memory 108062 94470
UX 132826 124621
Total score 592749 554182
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 15 FPS
Score - 2633

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 782G and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AF SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

