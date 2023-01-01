Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 530K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|163562
|GPU
|-
|166187
|Memory
|-
|94470
|UX
|-
|124621
|Total score
|530055
|553107
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
780
824
Multi-Core Score
2623
Snapdragon 778G Plus +14%
2978
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|15 FPS
|Score
|-
|2636
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 778G Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
