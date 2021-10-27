Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 778G Plus: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2500 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
62
Gaming Performance
50
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
63

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
509773
Total score 509773
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
811
Multi-Core Score
2949

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 778G PlusAnTuTu v9
1. Huawei Honor 60 Pro521733

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC with Adreno 642L graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021
Class Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
3. MediaTek Dimensity 800U or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
11. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

РусскийEnglish