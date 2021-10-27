Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2500 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
62
Gaming Performance
50
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
63
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
509773
|Total score
|509773
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
811
Multi-Core Score
2949
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 778G Plus
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Huawei Honor 60 Pro
|521733
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC with Adreno 642L graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site