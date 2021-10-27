Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2500 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.