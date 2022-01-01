Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|-
|GPU
|162000
|-
|Memory
|88725
|-
|UX
|119299
|-
|Total score
|532019
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +13%
809
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +22%
2927
2393
3DMark
|Stability
|79%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3123
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2