Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 161152 -
GPU 162000 -
Memory 88725 -
UX 119299 -
Total score 531526 516536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
7. MediaTek Dimensity 800U vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish