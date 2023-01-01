Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8020

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 8020
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 8020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 8020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 220397 -
GPU 422572 -
Memory 157833 -
UX 164547 -
Total score 969924 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 52 FPS -
Score 8836 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 8020

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5.3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 768 144
FLOPS 2513 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 April 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site

