Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 920

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 920
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 501K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +100%
1003811
Dimensity 920
501457
CPU 228047 139277
GPU 428067 128453
Memory 175864 96272
UX 171611 134315
Total score 1003811 501457
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 11 FPS
Score - 2003

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or A15 Bionic
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2100
5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Google Tensor
6. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 800U
7. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 750G
8. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 778G
9. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 780G
10. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 810
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish