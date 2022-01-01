Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|-
|GPU
|448381
|-
|Memory
|172528
|-
|UX
|166045
|-
|Total score
|1039488
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +71%
1221
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +59%
3802
2393
3DMark
|Stability
|55%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Score
|8169
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
