Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

CPU 249768 -
GPU 448381 -
Memory 172528 -
UX 166045 -
Total score 1039488 -
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8169 -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2021 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

