Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 15, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3200 MHz, 4 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz, and 3 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
97
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
98
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
1199988
Total score 1199988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1475
Multi-Core Score
4993

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12708
Score 12708

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 740 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 700
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022
Class Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
2. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
6. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
7. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Avatar
androidos 22 November 2022 16:57
8 gen 2 even had 1.3 mils in one bench I saw on the gsm arena.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Zhinazhu 17 November 2022 11:26
Similarly, TSMC 4 nm, 8+G1 to 8G2 still has considerable improvement, can be inferred that Samsung 4nm is equal to TSMC 7nm, Samsung should abandon high-end processes to reduce the burden on the earth.
+7 Reply
Avatar
kitty <3 16 November 2022 19:31
finally surpassed a14, a13 took them 3 years wth
+2 Reply
Avatar
Yi Long Ma 18 November 2022 15:10
Well, Snapdragon may have passed the a14 and a13 in terms of CPU for "3 years," but one thing that Snapdragon is dominating is its GPU, and holy, even the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 beats the A16 in 3D Mark Wild Life at 1440p. Imagine what the 8 Gen 2 and 8+ Gen 2 would do in the GPU department, which is why Snapdragon dominates the GPU section!
+8 Reply
Avatar
S22ultra user 22 November 2022 05:43
Yi Long Ma, where surpassed a16 in 3d mark? a16 can be rock stable at 60 fps in any game, sdg2 struggles.
0 Reply
Avatar
A,F,M 16 November 2022 16:51
Wait a minute, the snapdragon 8 gen 2 supports an 8k@60 fps video record, and its AnTuTu benchmark score is around 1296500. So your information kinda☠️☠️
+2 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 18 November 2022 12:58
He can only playback 8K at 60FPS. Where did you find 1296500 in antutu?
+4 Reply
Avatar
Rob 21 November 2022 22:35
Sergey, Moto x4o gets 1300000 + antutu
+1 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish