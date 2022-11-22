Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 15, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3200 MHz, 4 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz, and 3 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.