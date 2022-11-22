Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 15, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3200 MHz, 4 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz, and 3 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
97
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
98
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
1199988
|Total score
|1199988
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1475
Multi-Core Score
4993
3DMark
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12708
|Score
|12708
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 740 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site