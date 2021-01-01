Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 358K vs 244K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 845
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 845 +46%
358434
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 101932 -
GPU 144105 -
Memory 56515 -
UX 57020 -
Total score 358434 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 128.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.8 words/s -
Machine learning 35.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.62 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 686.3 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 48 FPS
[High]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2017 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SDM845 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 845, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish