Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 22.07 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 424K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|142660
|-
|GPU
|172185
|-
|Memory
|56295
|-
|UX
|53180
|-
|Total score
|424098
|489626
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Dimensity 920 +7%
784
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +2%
2612
2570
|Image compression
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|45.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|24.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|783.05 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|60
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
