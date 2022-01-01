Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 513K vs 279K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +84%
513719
Snapdragon 680
279451
CPU 155982 83258
GPU 183342 51203
Memory 64682 69773
UX 107465 73712
Total score 513719 279451
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 98%
Graphics test 16 FPS 2 FPS
Score 2749 444

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X11
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

