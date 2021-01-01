Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 860
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 860
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 479K vs 453K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
453946
A13 Bionic +6%
479734
CPU 136565 150992
GPU 166857 218713
Memory 94975 79312
UX 110727 12628
Total score 453946 479734

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
750
A13 Bionic +79%
1344
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2617
A13 Bionic +34%
3519
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (64.7%)
6 (35.3%)
Total votes: 17

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
