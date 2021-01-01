Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 860
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 860
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 288K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +57%
453946
Dimensity 700
288567
CPU 136565 -
GPU 166857 -
Memory 94975 -
UX 110727 -
Total score 453946 288567

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +52%
2617
Dimensity 700
1721

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

