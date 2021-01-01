Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 860
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 860
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Supports 155% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 200K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +125%
451443
Helio G80
200956
CPU 138565 74423
GPU 174857 44670
Memory 64975 43475
UX 67727 41133
Total score 451443 200956
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +108%
723
Helio G80
347
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +98%
2553
Helio G80
1291
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 20.3 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 46.35 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 860
2. Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 860
3. Dimensity 800U vs Snapdragon 860
4. Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 860
5. Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 860
6. Snapdragon 730G vs Helio G80
7. Snapdragon 865 vs Helio G80
8. Kirin 810 vs Helio G80
9. Snapdragon 439 vs Helio G80
10. Kirin 980 vs Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish