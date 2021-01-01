Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Supports 155% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 451K vs 200K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Announced 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|138565
|74423
|GPU
|174857
|44670
|Memory
|64975
|43475
|UX
|67727
|41133
|Total score
|451443
|200956
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +108%
723
347
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +98%
2553
1291
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
Cast your vote
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14