We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17 GB/s)
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 564K vs 384K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860 +47%
564594
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
384471
CPU 143762 113829
GPU 204477 92314
Memory 98566 68007
UX 119732 110869
Total score 564594 384471
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3456 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2022
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150-AC SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

