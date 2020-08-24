Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 477K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Announced 10 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +29%
616135
A13 Bionic
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
600 (73.4%)
217 (26.6%)
Total votes: 817

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
Leroy Jenkins 24 August 2020 23:38
A13 still much better
+147 Reply
