Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 360K
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +107%
922
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865 Plus +89%
3302
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +71%
616135
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|710 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
29 (60.4%)
19 (39.6%)
Total votes: 48
Related Comparisons
- Apple A13 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845