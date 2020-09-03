Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz 587 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 512
FLOPS - 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2020 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB SM8250
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
kevin 03 September 2020 16:29
on mi 10 ultra with snapdragon 865 get 640k antutu v8 why, snapdragon 865 get 590k in youe website?
+24 Reply
Root 03 September 2020 16:56
We show average score from many phones. AnTuTu test also measure RAM and UI speed, that is differ quite significant from device to device.
+9 Reply
Neel 29 September 2020 01:23
Other sites rate 865 higher than 865+ (Notebookcheck) ... weird
+7 Reply
Root 29 September 2020 10:09
It mostly depends on a phone. Technically 865+ has higher CPU and GPU clocks, so in equal condition 865 Plus probably will be a bit faster.
+1 Reply
