Snapdragon 865 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 477K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
A13 Bionic +42%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3466
A13 Bionic +3%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +25%
598555
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|-
