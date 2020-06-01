Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 477K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865
948
A13 Bionic +42%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865
3466
A13 Bionic +3%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +25%
598555
A13 Bionic
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
Mr.iphone 01 June 2020 13:58
iPhone is the best, just try it and see for yourself
+122 Reply
But 16 July 2020 05:32
Price 😅😂🖕 price is much more than its products and difficult to buy for middle class people 🖕
+53 Reply
Mr objective 03 August 2020 13:15
No, if you put off your Apple glasses you see that this simply isn't based on facts.
+18 Reply
A13isTrash 05 August 2020 16:30
I tried and i decided snapdragon better
+17 Reply
Snap 10 August 2020 12:06
iPhones are locked in a walled garden. Only Android gives you the possibility to be free!
+13 Reply
crap 16 September 2020 02:04
iphone is crap cheap chinese shit for poor people
0 Reply
nrxsh 11 June 2020 12:50
I'm NOT voted for A13 – I voted for Apple!
+28 Reply
aswsw 16 September 2020 02:04
a13 was made by tsmc not apple hahaa
+5 Reply
Guest User 30 September 2020 00:13
aswsw, It was made by Apple as much as RTX is made by NVidia. TSMC is a chip manufacturer, NVidia and Apple are chip designers.
0 Reply
Naveen 12 June 2020 08:54
I think after comparition of price sdg. 865 is best. Because iphone 11 price is nearly 70000 And ni 10 pro is 52000. My choice is Snapdragon 865
+52 Reply
Josh 19 June 2020 14:27
iPhones are cheaper in America. I got my 11 pro max for like $600. Besides, Apple owns part of arm, they will always have an advantage over Qualcomm.
+36 Reply
Rai 06 July 2020 10:17
Josh, Stop lying man 😂......
+31 Reply
Shoto 09 July 2020 20:22
Rai, Actually Josh is right, with contract you can pretty much get a iPhone 11 around $700~800. $600 must be some great deal if lucky. But you just offset your spending to service provider tho. Sounds not too far off with Singapore data plans.
+2 Reply
Anonymous 05 August 2020 16:32
Josh, Stop lying. 11 pro max about 1200 dollars everybody knows that. Y'all Apple fanboys
+6 Reply
Nameless 05 August 2020 16:33
Shoto, iPhone 11 can be around 700$~ but we r talking about pro max. Upgrade your reading skills. Peace olur.
+1 Reply
Shane 13 July 2020 01:59
For him to get an 11 pro max for that. He had a trade in. Is the only way. That’s unheard of Even almost a year later. If it’s a trade in. It doesn’t count.
0 Reply
Claudio 20 July 2020 20:43
You are comparing snapdragon 865 with apple A13 (2019 chipset). Let's compare it with A14 when it comes out.
+10 Reply
Joel 27 July 2020 16:07
The a13 is a late 2019 chipset. The 865 is an early 2020 chipset. Thus, if Apple were to come out with the a14, then that would also not be a fair matchup as apple comes with new processors late into the year.
+13 Reply
Anonymous 05 August 2020 16:35
Let's compare it with SD 875 when it comes out.
+6 Reply
Nameless 05 August 2020 16:36
Joel , You are just a fanboy. If you talking about A14 i will put SD875
+6 Reply
Nega_Scott 05 August 2020 17:39
Snapdragon is the best
+7 Reply
Your Father 08 August 2020 16:06
Wait for snapdragon 1000
+7 Reply
iPhoneisworst 07 September 2020 15:54
Haha, bionic A13 is trash, instead of buying latest iphone I would any day buy samsung ot latest OnePlus. OnePlus 8 pro is anytime and everytime better than iphone 11 pro max. I don't know why apple fan boys can't see: 1. High refresh rate in OP 8 pro 2. Better battery 3. curved display
+19 Reply
Noah 05 October 2020 17:53
Who likes curved displays?
+1 Reply
Rishi 06 October 2020 13:22
You can’t keep up. Chinese sh:t oneplus for more than 2 years Apple runs even 1000 times better. And can be guaranteed for 5 or more years. What can these android shi@ts do??!!
+1 Reply
Apple 15 September 2020 12:58
Wait for the a14 bionic chip
+1 Reply
Kyrielight 18 September 2020 06:38
Im choosing 865 cause most of them comes with 128gb base.. For A13 (ip11) i need to pay ~40% more just for 64gb. Also what's the point of powerful chip if it cant even run 2 app simultaneously? Currently on mi 10 and the floating window is so useful
+5 Reply
Like-it-or-lump-it 30 September 2020 04:05
The overall score includes AnTuTu which is not indicitive of actually performance. AnTuTu is owned by Chinese company Cheetah Mobile, and is designed around the Android platform, it is hardly an objective comparison. The Geekbench results are much more realistic to how these processors perform. Anecdotally, I have both (because why not) a Samsung Galaxy S10+ (personal) and iPhone 11 Pro MAX (work) and the iPhone runs rings around it. It is much smoother in 3D phone games, has snappier boot and app load times, and I personally find iOS much more fluid. There are many reasons to choose one phone over the other, (price, ecosystem, personal preference, features). But barracking for one side over the other like a sports team is moronic.
+6 Reply
Root 30 September 2020 15:20
Yeah, that's true.
+1 Reply
cefre00 10 October 2020 01:21
I have to agree with you, though I am definitely not an Apple fan boy. I have an iPhone 7 for work and just bought a Poco F2 Pro. Both are great and on paper the SD865 is way out of A10's league, but the look and feel is the same. Moreover for some games I would prefer the iPhone, BUT (is a big but), my Poco has way bigger screen, does not heat up ever, application switches are so smooth and instant, and can do things the iPhone can't (Geforce Now), etc. It's a like comparing a Windows 10 PC with a Macbook Pro with the same specs. Apple's case that system is perfectly optimized for that HW, Windows on the other hand is an all-rounder OS, sometimes crappy optimization, etc. Same goes with Android in general. Maybe that is why the Apple world is so appealing for some: everything is well built together. Seems to be safe and actually pretty good quality, but has a price tag many can't afford. Would I buy an iPhone? No, because I like the option to install another system onto this Poco if I want to. Apple will never ever let me do this. I understand why, but still. But yeah: staying on one side, talking shit about the other side is just childish. Both sides have ups and downs. Good thing that there is competition, so we can get always something better for our money. :)
+17 Reply
