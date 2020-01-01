Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 331K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +80%
598555
Snapdragon 750G
331783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 950 MHz
Number of ALUs 512 128
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250 SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
