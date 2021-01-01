Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 865
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 655K
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
655861
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +54%
1007359
CPU 185574 228047
GPU 217010 428067
Memory 112445 175864
UX 137783 171611
Total score 655861 1007359
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB SM8450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
5. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
7. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8. Google Tensor vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish