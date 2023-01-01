Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 865
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865
  • Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 654K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
654338
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +88%
1227590
CPU 186095 264139
GPU 222473 548684
Memory 105066 227638
UX 142314 193923
Total score 654338 1227590
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.2 images/s 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s 122.9 words/s
Machine learning 55.8 images/s 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 86%
Graphics test 23 FPS 79 FPS
Score 3870 13243

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 8400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
