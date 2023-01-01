Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 654K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|186095
|264139
|GPU
|222473
|548684
|Memory
|105066
|227638
|UX
|142314
|193923
|Total score
|654338
|1227590
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
924
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +60%
1474
Multi-Core Score
3434
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +44%
4933
|Image compression
|173.2 Mpixels/s
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.2 images/s
|46.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|52.6 words/s
|122.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|55.8 images/s
|114.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|51.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|997.7 Krows/s
|1510 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|86%
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|79 FPS
|Score
|3870
|13243
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|8400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
