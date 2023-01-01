Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 865 Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 654K

Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1227K vs 654K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm) Announced 2-years later

Announced 2-years later 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)

13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 865 654338 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +88% 1227590 CPU 186095 264139 GPU 222473 548684 Memory 105066 227638 UX 142314 193923 Total score 654338 1227590 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 865 924 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +60% 1474 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 865 3434 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +44% 4933 Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s 251.3 Mpixels/s Face detection 25.2 images/s 46.2 images/s Speech recognition 52.6 words/s 122.9 words/s Machine learning 55.8 images/s 114.1 images/s Camera shooting 29.5 images/s 51.7 images/s HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s 5.81 Mnodes/s SQLite 997.7 Krows/s 1510 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 865 3870 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +242% 13243 Stability 91% 86% Graphics test 23 FPS 79 FPS Score 3870 13243

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 30 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

1080 x 2340 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2840 MHz 3200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 10.3 billion - TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 740 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 587 MHz - Execution units 2 - Shading units 512 - FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory frequency 2750 MHz 8400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X55 Snapdragon X70 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 7 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2019 November 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8250-AB SM8550-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site