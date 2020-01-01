Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +9%
1126
Kirin 9000
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +1%
3789
Kirin 9000
3735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875
674481
Kirin 9000 +2%
689363

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 24
Number of ALUs 640 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
