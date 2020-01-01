Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 433K
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +56%
674481
Snapdragon 855
433503

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 512 KB 384 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 768 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 585 MHz
Number of ALUs 640 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

