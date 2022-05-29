Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 268K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122472
|81885
|GPU
|121866
|48510
|Memory
|75491
|64789
|UX
|113308
|71783
|Total score
|434723
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +99%
744
374
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +20%
1879
1568
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|2287
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM6225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
