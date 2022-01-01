Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 401K vs 379K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 1280
379852
Snapdragon 695 +6%
401180
CPU 97691 124557
GPU 125329 98379
Memory 75554 68665
UX 84878 110287
Total score 379852 401180
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1885
Snapdragon 695 +7%
2010

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1207

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X51
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 SM6375
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Comments

