Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 1280: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 1280

Samsung Exynos 1280

Samsung Exynos 1280 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 17, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
48
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
63
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
721
Multi-Core Score
1879

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 1280 SoC with Mali-G68 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68
Architecture Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 48
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022
Class Mid range
Model number S5E8825

Comparison with competitors

1. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs Samsung Exynos 1280
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Samsung Exynos 1280
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

РусскийEnglish