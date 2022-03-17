Samsung Exynos 1280
Samsung Exynos 1280 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 17, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
48
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
63
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
721
Multi-Core Score
1879
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Exynos 1280 SoC with Mali-G68 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825