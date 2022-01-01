Exynos 1280 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
46
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 406K vs 370K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|116214
|101532
|GPU
|116279
|85043
|Memory
|75097
|84788
|UX
|100757
|101489
|Total score
|406403
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +32%
733
554
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +3%
1876
1822
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|2287
|1229
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
