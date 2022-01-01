Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 406K vs 370K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +10%
406403
Helio G99
370493
CPU 116214 101532
GPU 116279 85043
Memory 75097 84788
UX 100757 101489
Total score 406403 370493
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +32%
733
Helio G99
554
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +3%
1876
Helio G99
1822

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +86%
2287
Helio G99
1229
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Score 2287 1229

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

