Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (6)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 534K vs 383K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
383565
Snapdragon 778G +39%
534260
CPU 97691 160442
GPU 125329 153398
Memory 75554 85305
UX 84878 129837
Total score 383565 534260
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1894
Snapdragon 778G +50%
2833
Image compression - 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 41 words/s
Machine learning - 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2466

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 642L
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 SM7325
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
204 (26.5%)
567 (73.5%)
Total votes: 771

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Avatar
Www 20 March 2022 17:02
Exynos 1280 has better AI
+5 Reply
Avatar
Lagginos 21 March 2022 16:02
😂 The confidence shown by you isn't shown by Samsung cause the product of Exynos 1280 isn't up yet as writing this comment and neither the word Exynos is present in A53, A33 advertisement...
+5 Reply
Avatar
Boombastic 20 March 2022 01:53
778G supports variable-rate shading(VRS), which can improve gameplay FPS and reduce battery consumption at the same time(if supported by the game) crazy good.
+10 Reply
Avatar
IcyJay30 18 March 2022 20:29
Mali g68 GPU is good for general use but bad for gaming because of low shading units.
+19 Reply
Avatar
Hazwan 18 March 2022 15:38
Snapdragon always wins, Exynos always lose.
+30 Reply
Avatar
Taiwan TSMC No.1 18 March 2022 03:16
S778G CPU [1+3+4] is great.
+16 Reply
Avatar
User 17 March 2022 22:25
Exynos 1280 is better in some parts such as lithography and GPU, but I prefer the Snapdragon 778G for longer life and more stability.
+88 Reply
Avatar
Name 19 March 2022 01:25
You said it very clearly and completely. Time proved that Exynos like MediaTek has more performance decline than Snapdragon in long run. It's also not unreasonable that Samsung put 778G on A73, and 1280 on A53 and A33.
+35 Reply
Avatar
Anonymous 21 March 2022 16:19
The lithography (nm size) also differs from TSMC and Samsung. 6nm TSMC will likely perform better than Samsung's 5nm.
+1 Reply
