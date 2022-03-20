Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 534K vs 383K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|160442
|GPU
|125329
|153398
|Memory
|75554
|85305
|UX
|84878
|129837
|Total score
|383565
|534260
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
732
Snapdragon 778G +6%
777
Multi-Core Score
1894
Snapdragon 778G +50%
2833
|Image compression
|-
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2466
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|48
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM7325
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
