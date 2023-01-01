Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Dimensity 1080 +1% 530434 CPU - 142334 GPU - 140609 Memory - 108237 UX - 139021 Total score 526277 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Dimensity 1080 +5% 823 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +14% 2635 Dimensity 1080 2309

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 Execution units 5 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 - Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced February 2023 October 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site