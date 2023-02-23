Samsung Exynos 1380 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.