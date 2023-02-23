Samsung Exynos 1380
- GPU: Mali-G68 MP5
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2400 MHz
Samsung Exynos 1380 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
55
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
59
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Samsung Exynos 1380
513658
|CPU
|150539
|GPU
|153199
|Memory
|82844
|UX
|125438
|Total score
|513658
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
781
Multi-Core Score
2637
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 1380
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
|513658
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Exynos 1380 SoC with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site