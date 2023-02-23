Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 1380: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 1380

  • GPU: Mali-G68 MP5
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2400 MHz
Samsung Exynos 1380 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
55
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
59

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Samsung Exynos 1380
513658
CPU 150539
GPU 153199
Memory 82844
UX 125438
Total score 513658
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
781
Multi-Core Score
2637

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 1380AnTuTu v9
1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G513658

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 1380 SoC with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Execution units 5
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2023
Class Mid range
Model number S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

