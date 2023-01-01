Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 580K
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
580388
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 +4%
606420
CPU 181030 190326
GPU 165803 118222
Memory 90151 158281
UX 147755 140685
Total score 580388 606420
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 142.3 MB/sec 159.9 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 75.9 pages/sec 73.3 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 105.2 Mpixels/sec 125.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 52.9 images/sec 56.1 images/sec
HDR 91.9 Mpixels/sec 96.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.3 images/sec 9.56 images/sec
Photo processing 25.5 images/sec 26.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.02 Mpixels/sec 4.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Score 2819 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -
Manufacturing Samsung Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 710
Architecture Valhall 2nd gen Adreno 700
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 5 -
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8835 SM7435-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (45.2%)
17 (54.8%)
Total votes: 31

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Samsung Exynos 1380
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский