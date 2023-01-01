Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 580K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|181030
|190326
|GPU
|165803
|118222
|Memory
|90151
|158281
|UX
|147755
|140685
|Total score
|580388
|606420
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
996
1008
Multi-Core Score
2752
2924
|Asset compression
|142.3 MB/sec
|159.9 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|75.9 pages/sec
|73.3 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|105.2 Mpixels/sec
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|52.9 images/sec
|56.1 images/sec
|HDR
|91.9 Mpixels/sec
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.3 images/sec
|9.56 images/sec
|Photo processing
|25.5 images/sec
|26.5 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.02 Mpixels/sec
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|-
|Score
|2819
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 710
|Architecture
|Valhall 2nd gen
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|-
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|SM7435-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
