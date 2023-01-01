Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 860 VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 860 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 3-years and 11-months later

Announced 3-years and 11-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm) Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)

23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz) Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 567K vs 526K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Snapdragon 860 +8% 567554 CPU - 151132 GPU - 205657 Memory - 99765 UX - 110578 Total score 526277 567554 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +7% 784 Snapdragon 860 735 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +2% 2635 Snapdragon 860 2585 Image compression - 142.1 Mpixels/s Face detection - 19.9 images/s Speech recognition - 45.1 words/s Machine learning - 44.8 images/s Camera shooting - 22.6 images/s HTML 5 - 1.67 Mnodes/s SQLite - 774 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 860 3456 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 20 FPS Score - 3456

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 860

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)

3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2960 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.1-A L3 cache - 2 MB Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 640 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 675 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 384 FLOPS - 1037 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info Announced February 2023 April 2019 Class Mid range Flagship Model number - SM8150-AC Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site