We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 567K vs 526K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 860

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
526277
Snapdragon 860 +8%
567554
CPU - 151132
GPU - 205657
Memory - 99765
UX - 110578
Total score 526277 567554
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +2%
2635
Snapdragon 860
2585
Image compression - 142.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.1 words/s
Machine learning - 44.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 22.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.67 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 774 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Score - 3456

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 860

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.1-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 640
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 675 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS - 1037 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2023 April 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

