Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 567K vs 526K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|151132
|GPU
|-
|205657
|Memory
|-
|99765
|UX
|-
|110578
|Total score
|526277
|567554
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +7%
784
735
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +2%
2635
2585
|Image compression
|-
|142.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|44.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|22.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.67 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|774 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|20 FPS
|Score
|-
|3456
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.1-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|-
|1037 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5