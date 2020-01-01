Exynos 8895 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- Performs 7% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 176K
- Announced 7 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A11 Bionic +147%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
A11 Bionic +47%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
A11 Bionic +80%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|3
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
