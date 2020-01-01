Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Performs 7% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 176K
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
A11 Bionic +147%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
A11 Bionic +47%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
A11 Bionic +80%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2314 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 20 3
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

