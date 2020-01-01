Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 850
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali G52). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 119K
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +150%
380
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +74%
1595
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +47%
176117
119634
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G52
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
