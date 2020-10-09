Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 730

Exynos 9611
Exynos 9611
VS
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 183K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 730 +49%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Snapdragon 730 +37%
252629

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
Ggigas 09 October 2020 12:46
Exynos 9 series is faster, more modern in key hard-wear elements/clock speed, memory, cached memory, graphics and so on. Qualcomm 7 series using arm elements renamed to kryo, gold, silver, cooper, but connectivity of the Snapdragon /radio/ is always ahead of its time...
+11 Reply
