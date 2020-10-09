Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
66
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 183K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Snapdragon 730 +65%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
Snapdragon 730 +49%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Snapdragon 730 +37%
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
213 (28.9%)
525 (71.1%)
Total votes: 738
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730