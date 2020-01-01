Samsung Exynos 9611
Samsung Exynos 9611 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 20, 2019, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2300 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1700 MHz.
CPU Performance
31
Gaming Performance
23
Battery life
66
NanoReview Score
38
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183843
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 9611
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy M31s
|189559
|2. Samsung Galaxy M21
|184923
|3. Samsung Galaxy A50s
|184685
|4. Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro
|180785
|5. Samsung Galaxy A51
|176187
|6. Samsung Galaxy M31
|174517
|7. Samsung Galaxy M30s
|172557
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Cores
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
