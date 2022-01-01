Exynos 9611 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
46
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 230K
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 11.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|60447
|101532
|GPU
|56508
|85043
|Memory
|44109
|84788
|UX
|70913
|101489
|Total score
|230033
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
324
Helio G99 +71%
554
Multi-Core Score
1207
Helio G99 +51%
1822
|Image compression
|74.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|8.82 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|434 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|776
|1229
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|31 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|38 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 337
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9611
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9611 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
Cast your vote
1 (9.1%)
10 (90.9%)
Total votes: 11