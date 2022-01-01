Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Helio G99

Exynos 9611
VS
Helio G99
Exynos 9611
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 230K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Supports 44% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9611
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9611
230033
Helio G99 +61%
370493
CPU 60447 101532
GPU 56508 85043
Memory 44109 84788
UX 70913 101489
Total score 230033 370493
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9611
324
Helio G99 +71%
554
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9611
1207
Helio G99 +51%
1822
Image compression 74.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 25 words/s -
Machine learning 17.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 8.82 images/s -
HTML 5 1.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 434 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9611
776
Helio G99 +58%
1229
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 7 FPS
Score 776 1229

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 31 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 43 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 38 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Samsung Galaxy A51
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 337 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9611 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (9.1%)
10 (90.9%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Samsung Exynos 9611
2. Samsung Exynos 1280 and Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Helio G99
4. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Helio G99
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G99
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Exynos 9611, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish