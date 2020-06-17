Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9611 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9611
  • Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 183K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9611
1209
Snapdragon 720G +41%
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9611
183843
Snapdragon 720G +53%
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 9611 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Exynos 9611 or ask any questions
Karthik 17 June 2020 18:18
Do Exynos 9611 loss its efficiency on long usage?
+387 Reply
Bambam 09 July 2020 10:04
Depend on the thermal management
+39 Reply
anonymous 16 September 2020 05:24
is snapdragon 720g a good option in september 2020
+27 Reply
Shaheer 22 September 2020 08:56
Yes snapdragon 720g is a good choice nowadays.
+2 Reply
Guest User 03 October 2020 09:51
Ya bro I use m2 pro pubg at hd+extreme
+5 Reply
