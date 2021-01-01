Exynos 9810 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 343K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111745
|98570
|GPU
|140381
|76840
|Memory
|72698
|70017
|UX
|90338
|94023
|Total score
|417888
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +26%
693
548
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +7%
2048
1914
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|32
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9810
|MT6781
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
