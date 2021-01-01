Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Helio G96

Exynos 9810
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 9810
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 343K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810 +22%
417888
Helio G96
343803
CPU 111745 98570
GPU 140381 76840
Memory 72698 70017
UX 90338 94023
Total score 417888 343803
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +26%
693
Helio G96
548
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +7%
2048
Helio G96
1914
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 572 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 32
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9810 MT6781
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

