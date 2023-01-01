Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 1380 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 1380

Exynos 9810
VS
Exynos 1380
Exynos 9810
Exynos 1380

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 410K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Exynos 1380

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
410646
Exynos 1380 +26%
516969
CPU 116977 155921
GPU 121725 148262
Memory 74973 85150
UX 93023 126072
Total score 410646 516969
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810
683
Exynos 1380 +15%
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810
2013
Exynos 1380 +30%
2613
Image compression 112.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 22.9 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.4 words/s -
Machine learning 43.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.85 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 637.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9810
2272
Exynos 1380 +24%
2820
Stability 93% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 16 FPS
Score 2272 2820

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 1380

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 18 5
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9810 S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

