Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 1380
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 5-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 410K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|116977
|155921
|GPU
|121725
|148262
|Memory
|74973
|85150
|UX
|93023
|126072
|Total score
|410646
|516969
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
683
Exynos 1380 +15%
783
Multi-Core Score
2013
Exynos 1380 +30%
2613
|Image compression
|112.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|22.9 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|43.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|637.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|93%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|16 FPS
|Score
|2272
|2820
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 1380
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|5
|Shading units
|288
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9810
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
