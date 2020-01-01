Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 318K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +55%
691
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +16%
2022
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Snapdragon 845 +13%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
