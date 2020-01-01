Samsung Exynos 9810
Samsung Exynos 9810 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 3, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Exynos M3 at 2900 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
54
Gaming Performance
55
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
57
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 9810
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
|350375
|2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|339228
|3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|314818
|4. Samsung Galaxy S9
|283155
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Cores
|18
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|Class
|Flagship
