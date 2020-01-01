Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 9810: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 9810

Samsung Exynos 9810 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 3, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Exynos M3 at 2900 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
54
Gaming Performance
55
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
57

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 9810AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite350375
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9339228
3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus314818
4. Samsung Galaxy S9283155

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 9810 SoC with Mali-G72MP18 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Cores 18
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 19
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site

