Exynos 9825 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
53
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
68
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 455K
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2730 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|-
|GPU
|173903
|-
|Memory
|84417
|-
|UX
|65501
|-
|Total score
|455431
|623034
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
772
Multi-Core Score
2401
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|9
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
